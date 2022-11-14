Joe Biden’s ‘pathetically bad’ gaffe from ASEAN summit roasted online

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden’s ‘pathetically bad’ gaffe from ASEAN summit roasted onlineNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 14, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest US President Joe Biden has been roasted online after … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Turkish FM discusses Ukraine war with Estonian, Latvian counterparts next article Re: Turkish FM discusses Ukraine war with Estonian, Latvian counterparts The author comredg you might also like Larry Hogan leaves door open for 2024 White House run Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee ANÁLISIS | Cómo Joe Biden y el Partido Demócrata desafiaron la historia de las elecciones intermedias Republican recriminations as Democrats reach magic number to hold US Senate Democrats win the Senate: The news keeps getting better for the White House Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email