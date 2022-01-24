NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden’s ‘own base is turning against him’NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 24, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Joe Biden’s ‘own base is turning against him’ Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah next article ¡Conócelos! Los 10 pueblos mágicos de México más buscados en Internet The author comredg you might also like Steve Bannon says Republicans are going to impeach and arrest Joe Biden when the GOP wins in 2022 Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Fake White House' After Biden Jokes About Player's Vaccination Status The man in charge at the White House isn’t Joe Biden Why Won't Joe Biden Take On Cuba? Maria Bartiromo: Joe Biden 'attacked' Republicans by asking what they are 'for' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email