NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden’s ‘own base is turning against him’NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 24, 2022 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Joe Biden’s ‘own base is turning against him’ Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Assad regime tortured over 653 Palestinian refugees to death since 2011, report reveals next article Re: 以色列部长抨击定居者的暴力行为是“恐怖主义”——中东观察 The author comredg you might also like When Ronald Reagan met Alan Bond in the White House Joe Biden’s ‘own base is turning against him’ Steve Bannon says Republicans are going to impeach and arrest Joe Biden when the GOP wins in 2022 Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Fake White House' After Biden Jokes About Player's Vaccination Status The man in charge at the White House isn’t Joe Biden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email