Joe Biden's 'malarkey' on Hunter fits right in with all his other lies

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden's 'malarkey' on Hunter fits right in with all his other liesNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on June 28, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … of evidence to the contrary, Joe Biden just can’t stop lying … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: 'Undeniable proof' uncovered that Zionist agents targeted Jews in Iraq next article MyTRA Consulting to Share Expertise at Fiber Connect 2023 The author comredg you might also like Surprise, Surprise: White House Won't Even Discuss Whether AG Garland Committed Perjury House GOP Tax Package: The Kickoff For Congressional Bargaining? Five years ago, U.S. Supreme Court strikes down forced public union dues Issa slams White House for shift in messaging on whether Biden knew of Hunter’s business dealings White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email