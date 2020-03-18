Joe Biden’s clean sweep in three states could mark end for Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden scored decisive victories in all three major Democratic primaries Tuesday, earning him a nearly insurmountable lead over rival Bernie Sanders in their race for the party’s presidential nomination.As the United States grappled with combating the spreading coronavirus pandemic, voters handed the former vice-president victory in delegate-rich Florida, as well as Illinois and Arizona.The command performance speaks to the eagerness of many Democrats to coalesce around a moderate flag…
