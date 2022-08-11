Joe Biden tells Syria to release American prisoner Austin Tice who disappeared 10 years ago

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden tells Syria to release American prisoner Austin Tice who disappeared 10 years agoNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 11, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest President Joe Biden demanded Wednesday that Syria release … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: All of this injustice – Middle East Monitor next article Re: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched The author comredg you might also like Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second? Joe Biden Health Condition: Netizens Worried Over President's Continuous Coughing After COVID-19 Isolation Election expert expects tight gubernatorial, US Senate race Letter to the Editor: Local politicians support President Joe Biden’s inflation spending hoax The White House Is Lying About Democrats’ Middle-Class Auditing Scheme Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email