Joe Biden ‘surprised’ highly classified documents found at former office

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden ‘surprised’ highly classified documents found at former officeNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 11, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest President Joe Biden said he was “surprised” to … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel converts Palestinian reservoir tower into military observation post next article Re: Israel converts Palestinian reservoir tower into military observation post The author comredg you might also like US Supreme Court vacates conviction of Texas man on death row based on faulty DNA evidence Several top White House officials worked for Biden at his think tank where classified docs discovered US Supreme Court Allows WhatsApp to Sue NSO Group Lucas Kunce’s latest US Senate bid gets kudos from celebrity host Andy Cohen ‘Cooperating fully': Joe Biden addresses discovery of classified docs in private office Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email