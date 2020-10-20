Joe Biden supporter who was installing BLM sign arrested for allegedly shooting at passing Trump supporter and son

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden supporter who was installing BLM sign arrested for allegedly shooting at passing Trump supporter and sonNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on October 20, 2020 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … at after honking at a Joe Biden supporter installing a Black Lives … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Nominations invited for 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity next article Tesseract Structural Innovations and Cymat Technologies Announce… The author admin you might also like White House, Democrats inch toward coronavirus stimulus package, including more checks US election polls tracker: Will Donald Trump or Joe Biden win 2020 presidency? Administration officials alarmed by White House push to fast track lucrative 5G spectrum contract, sources say McConnell Says White House-Backed Stimulus Bill Would Get Senate Floor Vote FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say That He Grew Up In Section 8 Housing? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email