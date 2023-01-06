Joe Biden plans to visit El Paso Sunday; here's what Rep. Escobar, Mayor Leeser had to say

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden plans to visit El Paso Sunday; here's what Rep. Escobar, Mayor Leeser had to sayNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 6, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest President Joe Biden will visit El Paso Sunday … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada next article Don’t Let 2023 Privacy Law Changes Take You by Surprise The author comredg you might also like From Ingham County to U.S. Senate, Debbie Stabenow plans her goodbye Can Ron DeSantis ride an anti-business message to the White House? Fans celebrate Hillary Clinton as she becomes professor and presidential fellow at Columbia University SEE IT: Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor in 2023 Brian Mast defends McCarthy: 'He's not John Boehner' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email