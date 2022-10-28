Joe Biden does not believe Putinʼs statement that he has no intention of using nuclear weapons

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden does not believe Putinʼs statement that he has no intention of using nuclear weaponsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on October 28, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The U.S. President Joe Biden is skeptical of Russian President … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners next article Melillo Unveils New Research Paper to Help IT Professionals Drive… The author comredg you might also like Joe Biden isn’t the ‘intellectual leader’ of the Democrats Behind U.S. Supreme Court race cases, a contested push for 'color blindness' It's Lisa Murkowski And This Nutcase MAGA Lady In Alaska's US Senate Debate It's Lisa Murkowski And This Nutcase MAGA Lady In Alaska's US Senate Debate It's Lisa Murkowski And This Nutcase MAGA Lady In Alaska's US Senate Debate Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email