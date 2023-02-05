Joe Biden did the ‘right thing’ destroying China’s surveillance balloon

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden did the ‘right thing’ destroying China’s surveillance balloonNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on February 5, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest US President Joe Biden did the “right thing” destroying … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native News Weekly (February 5, 2023): D.C. Briefs next article Re: British Labour MP brands Israeli government ‘fascist’ – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like Joe Biden ‘is not able to play a straight bat anymore’ Is he running? 5 big questions Joe Biden will answer in the State of the Union Hillary Clinton on 2-day Gujarat visit, to pay tribute to Ela Bhatt Former US secy Hillary Clinton on 2-day Gujarat to pay tribute to SEWA founder Ela Bhatt I gave the order to shoot down the Chinese balloon, congratulations to the F-22 pilot… Joe Biden is happy Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email