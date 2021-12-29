close
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to speak on Thursday as Ukraine tensions simmer

US President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies.Biden and Putin will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call was planned for “late Thursday evening”, without…



