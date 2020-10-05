Jim Carrey pokes fun at Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis during appearance as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Jim Carrey pokes fun at Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis during appearance as Joe Biden on Saturday Night LiveNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on October 5, 2020 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … his much-anticipated appearance as Joe Biden on the hit US sketch … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Trump's growing White House coronavirus cluster next article SqwaQ Wins AUVSI Xcellence Award for BVLOS Drone Communications… The author admin you might also like Trump's growing White House coronavirus cluster White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for COVID-19 US Supreme Court to begin new term Monday amid vacancy battle DeWine says he was not contacted by White House about possible coronavirus exposure in state after Trump diagnosis Joe Biden’s environmental plan needs a reality check Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email