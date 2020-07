Jessup Manufacturing Company has entered into an agreement to become the Official Griptape Sponsor of USA Skateboarding (USAS), a partnership agreement that extends through 2028.

(PRWeb July 22, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/jessup_manufacturing_announces_partnership_with_usa_skateboarding_association/prweb17276171.htm





Source link