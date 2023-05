NATIVE AMERICAN (H) Jerry Sheehan, Deputy Director of Policy and External Affairs is leaving NLM to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Mr. Sheehan has been appointed as OECD’s new Director of Science, Technology and Innovation NATIVE AMERICAN (H) by 22 views Google +









