Jenin Residents Return After Israeli Raid

Residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank are returning home after a two-day raid by Israeli forces that left 13 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead. Israel has pulled its forces but says it will conduct further operations if needed to eradicate terrorism. Palestinian health officials accuse Israel of targeting hospitals during the raid. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC