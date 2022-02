Jen Easterly, director of CISA, to keynote at Women in CyberSecurity…





The Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio, will focus on women in the field and highlight four keynote speakers, including Jen Easterly, director of the…

(PRWeb February 10, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/jen_easterly_director_of_cisa_to_keynote_at_women_in_cybersecurity_wicys_conference/prweb18490529.htm





Source link