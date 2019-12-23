close
Jay-Z, Serena Williams invest in Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan

Rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z and tennis star Serene Williams are among the two celebrities who have thrown their weight behind Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan’s expansion plans, pumping in an undisclosed amount into the second round of the start-up’s Series A funding.Founded in 2017 by school friends Edward Tirtanata, James Prananto and Cynthia Chaerunnisa, Kopi Kenangan raised US$20 million from Sequoia India in June. Last year, Kopi Kenangan pulled in US$8 million in seed funding from…



