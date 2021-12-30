Japan’s Uniqlo CEO Tadashi Yanai says won’t get sucked into US-China rivalry





Japan’s richest man and founder of clothing retail giant Uniqlo has indicated he will not change his firm’s business operations in China even as Tokyo gets caught up in growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing, pointing to how Japanese firms have “no choice but to make money in markets across the world”.Asked for his take on US-China tensions, Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo’s parent Fast Retailing, told Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that despite fractious relations across trade to security,…







Source link