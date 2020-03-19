Japan’s suicide rate is falling – except among its young people







Suicides in Japan fell for a tenth consecutive year in 2019 – reaching a record low – though this was not the case among young people, with experts saying more needs to be done to help.

A total of 20,169 people took their own lives in the country in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Police Agency on Tuesday, a decrease of 617 on the previous year and the lowest figure since the police began compiling nationwide figures annually in 1978.

Despite the decline in overall…







