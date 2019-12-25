close
ASIAN (E)

Japanese MP Tsukasa Akimoto arrested for allegedly taking bribes from Chinese casino operator

Japanese prosecutors arrested a ruling party lawmaker on Wednesday on suspicion of receiving 3.7 million yen (US$33,800) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator.Tsukasa Akimoto, a 48-year-old House of Representatives member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he has never done any favours for the company.The prosecutors also arrested three people on suspicion of providing bribes to Akimoto.The arrest of Akimoto, who was in…



