Japanese man who went to karaoke bar to ‘spread’ coronavirus dies in hospital







A man infected with the novel coronavirus who went to a Filipino pub earlier this month saying he wanted to “spread the virus” died on Wednesday at a hospital in central Japan, sources said.This came as Japan reported 39 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking its total to 876 cases.After testing positive with the pneumonia-causing virus on March 4, the 57-year-old man from Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, went to the pub in the city that evening despite a request by health officials to stay at…







