Japan train driver sues employer over US$0.50 in docked wages for minute delay







A Japanese train driver is suing his employer after his wages were docked 56 yen (US$0.50) over a minute-long delay to the country’s famously punctual rail system, the company said on Thursday.The driver filed the suit against the West Japan Railway (JR West) earlier this year after it fined him for a work mix-up in June 2020 which caused the delay, the Yomiuri newspaper daily reported.He is seeking 2.2 million yen (US$19,470) in damages for mental anguish caused by the ordeal, the report said…







Source link