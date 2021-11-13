close
Japan says US committed to protect disputed Diaoyu Islands from attack amid China tensions

Japan's new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Saturday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that Washington's commitment to defending Tokyo, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering.Tokyo's ties with Beijing have been plagued by a territorial dispute over a group of Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, as well as the legacy of Japan's past military aggression."Secretary…



