Japan ‘kept lid on information’ about two 1970s abductees living in North Korea







Japan’s government got word in 2014 that two men who disappeared in the late 1970s were alive in North Korea, but a senior official decided not to release the information due to fears that the public would react negatively, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed off on the decision to put a lid on news that Minoru Tanaka, who the government officially lists as abducted by North Korean agents, and Tatsumitsu Kaneda, who is suspected of having also…







