ASIANS (ET)

Japan boosts coastguard fleet to counter increasing Chinese patrols near disputed Diaoyu Islands

ASIANS (ET) by comredg
Japan will add 10 new patrol vessels to its coastguard fleet in the coming years as it steps up efforts to counter increasing Chinese activity around the disputed Diaoyu Islands, a move that experts say could further raise tensions in the region.The first of the additional coastguard ships – weighing 1,300 tonnes and with a crew of 30 – is due to be deployed within the next two years, with the rest being launched before the end of the decade. Japan’s Coastguard is not a military organisation…



