Jan Morgan announces challenge to Boozman for US Senate seat in 2022

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Jan Morgan announces challenge to Boozman for US Senate seat in 2022NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on March 18, 2021 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … in 2018 but lost the Republican primary against Asa Hutchinson. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Digital Transformation Priorities for Health Systems in a Post… next article Kikoda Ranked in Top 25 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List The author admin you might also like I was not a big fan of Joe Biden — here's why I now think he's the right man for the job N. Korean threats topic of US-China talks in Alaska: White House Joe Biden meets with Irish prime minister in modified St. Patrick's Day event Joe Biden meets with Irish prime minister in modified St. Patrick's Day event Joe Biden meets with Irish prime minister in modified St. Patrick's Day event Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email