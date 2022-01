6-axis nanopositioning system provides high force and ultra high precision to align the hexagonal mirror segments of the largest and most powerful scientific space telescope ever built, new from PI.

(PRWeb January 18, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/james_webb_space_telescope_mirrors_aligned_by_high_precision_6_axis_hexapod_robot/prweb18441547.htm





