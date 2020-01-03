Jakarta floods: death toll rises to 43 as rescuers search for survivors







Indonesian rescuers mounted a desperate search on Friday for those missing after flash floods and landslides sparked by torrential rains killed at least 43 people across the Jakarta region, leaving whole districts under water and thousands homeless.Around a dozen people were still unaccounted for after record rains that started on New Year’s Eve pounded the capital and left swathes of the megalopolis, home to some 30 million, a wasteland of overturned cars and damaged buildings.Some 400,000…







