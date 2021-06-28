Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Win Emmy for ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]





The Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” won a Daytime Emmy award on Friday in the outstanding informative talk show category.



The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith, won against fellow nominees The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a clip of the hosts reacting to their win. The actor wrote alongside the post, “RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!” jokingly adding, “I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now.” Check out the post below.





