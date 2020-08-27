Jacobson Pharma Collaborates with Fosun Pharma Group to Supply Potentially 10 Million Doses of BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Hong Kong and Macau





Intellasia East Asia News

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma” or “the Group”; Stock Code: 2633.HK), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of essential medicines and branded healthcare products in Hong Kong, today announced the signing of a letter of intent (“Letter of Intent”) with Fosun Industrial Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd (“Fosun Pharma Group”; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) to market and supply potentially 10 million doses of BioNTech SE’s BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate (the “COVID-19 Vaccine”) against SARS-CoV-2 in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Macau SAR (the “Region”).

In the collaboration, Jacobson Pharma will provide all relevant support services to Fosun Pharma Group for the marketing, sales and distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine in Hong Kong and Macau SAR regions through its extensive sales and distribution network amongst the hospital and medical clinic sectors in the region.

Mr Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, said, “We much look forward to joining forces with Fosun Pharma Group to market and supply a potentially safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine product to effectively turn the tide of this pandemic in Hong Kong and Macau SAR regions. We will leverage our distribution network and technical resources to ensure swift accessibility of this novel mRNA-based vaccine product to answer the needs of healthcare professionals and the general public. Jacobson is particularly gratified with the opportunity to contribute and play a part in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.”

BioNtech SE is one of the leading mRNA-based biopharmaceutical companies in the world and is currently listed in US Nasdaq (NASDAQ: BNTX). BioNTech SE will supply the vaccines from its GMP-certified mRNA manufacturing facilities in Europe. BioNTech SE and Fosun Pharma Group announced their strategic collaboration on March 13, 2020. Based on the agreement, the two companies are working jointly on the development and commercialization of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on BioNTech SE’s mRNA technology platform in Greater China i.e. Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau Special Administration Regions as well as Taiwan. The vaccine candidate is a prophylactic biological product, aiming to prevent COVID-19 in adults. A phase 1 trial has already been initiated in China and the treatment of the first participants with one of the vaccine candidates from the BNT162 program, BNT162b1, was announced on August 5, 2020. All 144 participants have already been enrolled in the Phase 1 study.

About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2633)

Jacobson Pharma is a leading generic drug company in Hong Kong. The Group also carries a portfolio of proprietary brands, notably Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung TjiThung San, Contractubex Scar Gel, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Doan’s Ointment, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Col-gan Tablet, which have been widely recognised by the market. In the strategic expansion of its branded healthcare business platform, the Group has introduced health and wellness brands and products such as Dr. FreemanFlu/RSV Combo, SmartfishHealth Nutrition Products, Dr.Freeman Infection Control Product Series and Dr Freeman COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit, among other reputable brands represented in overseas markets such as Excilor and Weisen-U.

The Group aims at the continued strategic enrichment of both of its generic drug and branded healthcare portfolios through the addition of high value-added products. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Cambodia forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group’s website: http://www.jacobsonpharma.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Vicky Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4834 Email: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

Stephanie Liu Tel: (852) 2864 4852 Email: stephanie.liu@sprg.com.hk

Rachel Ko Tel: (852) 2864 4806 Email: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk

Fax: (852) 2527 1196

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com





Source link