Jack Dorsey Praises Elon Musk After He Buys Twitter







Jack Dorsey praised Elon Musk after the billionaire managed to buy Twitter. Check out the latest reports below.

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.

— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Not too long ago, we revealed that Musk talked about how much he has committed to financing to buy Twitter .

The Shade Room notes that Elon Musk ‘is ready-ready! The #Tesla owner told the feds he has $46.5 billion ready to purchase Twitter, @cnn reports.’

