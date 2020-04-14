Ja Rule Challenges 50 Cent To Battle On Instagram Live

After decades of a feud, Ja Rule says he wants all the smoke!
Since the Instagram battles have been a thing, artists are constantly trying to top one another hit for hit and Ja Rule says he wants to go against long time rival 50 Cent.
On a phone call with Fat Joe, while on Instagram live with Swizz Beatz, he says he wants to go against 50 Cent and says “he’ll behave” and the battle would be friendly.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Swizz didn’t seem too convinced saying Ja’s intention sounded like a “devilish ‘behave.’” 50 Cent then responded hours later with of course a petty response.
Fans had some thoughts on the battle causing Ja Rule to trend on Twitter.
What do you think? Is the beef old enough for these two to have a friendly battle?
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE