Ivermectin Triple Therapy Protocol for COVID-19 Released to Australian GPs for Infected Elderly and Frontline Workers

SYDNEY, Aug 19, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Triple therapy specialist Professor Thomas Borody, famous for curing peptic ulcers using a triple antibiotic therapy saving millions of lives, today released the COVID-19 treatment protocol to Australian GPs, who can legally prescribe it to their COVID-19 positive patients, and can also prescribe it as a preventative medication. Borody says this could be the fastest and safest way to end the pandemic in Australia within 6-8 weeks.
|
Professor Thomas Borody MB, BS, BSc(Med), MD, PhD, DSc, FRACP, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FRS(N) said:
“The three medications are on chemist shelves right now. GPs can email GP@CDD.com.au to obtain the dosing protocol and COVID-19 treatment information for their patients.
“GPs can legally prescribe the therapy today as an “off label” treatment according to Australian Guidelines – a standard practice in medicine. In fact more than 60% of prescriptions in Australia are “off-label”. It’s not a new concept. It’s happening every day to manage diseases and save lives.”
Professor Borody continued:
“We have a therapy that can fight COVID-19. The medications have been around for 50 years, they are cheap, FDA and TGA approved and have an outstanding safety profile. Why are we just waiting around for a vaccine? To save lives we should be using whatever is safe and available right now. We could lead the world in this fight.
“Australia has some of the best medical and science people in the world – indeed the Ivermectin connection was first discovered by Dr Kylie Wagstaff’s team at Monash University in April. How long do we need to wait before Australian politicians get behind Australian medical science and use ‘war room’ tactics with safe and approved medications.”
Professor Borody, an internationally regarded physician with 4 FDA approved drugs on the US and Australian markets, is famous for developing the triple therapy that cured peptic ulcers, saving more than 18,000 lives just in Australia and millions internationally. [See Professor Borody’s published research at ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0519-4698]