IVCi Appoints Dawn Cagliano to Senior Vice President of Operations





IVCi, a global leader in innovative collaboration solutions, consultation, and services, announced today that Dawn Cagliano has been appointed Senior Vice President of Operations.

(PRWeb July 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ivci_appoints_dawn_cagliano_to_senior_vice_president_of_operations/prweb17264057.htm





Source link