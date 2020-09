ITF unveils a historic rebrand of Fed Cup, as the global women’s team tournament is renamed the ‘Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas’







Intellasia East Asia News

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The ITF has today announced that Fed Cup, the women’s world cup of tennis, has been renamed the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas. The ITF has today announced that Fed…





Source link