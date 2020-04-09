'It warms the heart': Navajo mount grassroots effort to tackle coronavirus





Women are leading a volunteer effort to care for elders and vulnerable people across the tribe’s vast, poorly served territory

In mid-March, shortly after the Navajo Nation declared a public health state of emergency, Ethel Branch went out to stock up on supplies for her elderly mother and nieces who live on the Native American reservation.

Branch, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, spent all day going from store to store trying to find canned soups, soap and toilet paper. Many had sold out, while others were price gouging amid rising panic about the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading…







Source link