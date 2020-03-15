close
It pays to digitise, as shown by Didi’s arduous struggle to remit Latin America funds to Singapore amid the coronavirus outbreak

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing hit a snag as it tried to route money from a new Latin American market to Asia as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted traditional ways of banking.Didi, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank, wanted to move the money to its treasury hub for international operations in Singapore. To do this, Didi needed to open a bank account quickly in the Lion City for the proceeds from that market to land in and from where it could pay drivers. Traditionally, opening a…



