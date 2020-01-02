Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu steps down from ministerial posts over corruption charges







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stood down from all his ministerial posts as he grapples with the fallout from corruption charges against him, his office confirmed on Thursday.Netanyahu will remain prime minister, but will give up four other offices: health, social affairs, agriculture and diaspora.Jakov Litzman, the former deputy health minister, has already been appointed as the next minister of health.Successors for the other posts will be announced next week, Netanyahu’s…







Source link