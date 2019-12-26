Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu battles long-time rival Gideon Saar in party leadership challenge







Israel’s embattled prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday faced off against long-time rival Gideon Saar for the Likud party leadership, in a contest that could threaten his grip on power.A defeat for Netanyahu, 70, would be a shock, but even a relatively close result could weaken his influence over the conservative party he has dominated for 20 years.In power as premier for a decade, Netanyahu next year faces a third general election within 12 months and has been indicted in a…







Source link