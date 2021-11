ISL Online, a remote desktop software provider, was awarded a prestigious Red Dot Award for Brands & Communication Design in the Interface and User Experience Design category. (PRWeb November 15, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/isl_online_wins_red_dot_award_for_its_interface_and_user_experience_design/prweb18321464.htm



Source link

The author comredg