Is veganism a religion? Fired man files landmark discrimination case in Britain







A British employment tribunal began a landmark hearing Thursday on whether a strict form of veganism is a philosophical belief that must be protected in law.Jordi Casamitjana says he was fired from an animal welfare charity for raising concerns about its pension fund’s alleged investment in companies that use animal testing.The League Against Cruel Sports – a group that wants to ban fox and other forms of recreational hunting in Britain – says he was dismissed for gross misconduct.The case…







