ASIANS (ET)

Is hanbok this year’s kimchi? China denies cultural appropriation over Korean dress at Olympics

The Chinese embassy in South Korea has denied accusations of cultural appropriation after a performer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony was condemned for wearing the hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.“The Korean people of China and the Korean peninsula share the same origin and have a common traditional culture, including costumes,” an embassy statement said. “These traditional cultures belong to both the peninsula and the Korean people of China, and claims of … cultural…



