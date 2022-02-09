Is hanbok this year’s kimchi? China denies cultural appropriation over Korean dress at Olympics

The Chinese embassy in South Korea has denied accusations of cultural appropriation after a performer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony was condemned for wearing the hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.“The Korean people of China and the Korean peninsula share the same origin and have a common traditional culture, including costumes,” an embassy statement said. “These traditional cultures belong to both the peninsula and the Korean people of China, and claims of … cultural…
