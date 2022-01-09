close
ASIANS (ET)

Iraq’s new parliament holds fiery first session, but government still far off

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 3 views
no thumb



Iraq’s new parliament held a heated inaugural session on Sunday, three months after legislative elections won by Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, the likely kingmaker of the next government.Sadr, 47, who once led an anti-US militia and who has a large and dedicated following, is expected to have the key say in who will serve as the next prime minister, a post now held by Mustafa al-Kadhimi.Sunday saw the swearing in of the 329 members of the unicameral parliament, who will now have to elect a…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response