Iraqi protester shot in the head as anti-government rallies rage on

An Iraqi activist was shot dead overnight in Baghdad, a police source said on Thursday, as anti-government rallies carried on despite a separate day-long siege of the US embassy.The activist, Saadoun al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital, the police source said.He had been taking part in youth-led demonstrations rocking Iraq since early October that have demanded the ouster of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.The…



