Iraqi president Barham Saleh threatens to quit as he rejects pro-Iran bloc’s pick for prime minister

25 views
Iraq’s president said Thursday that he was “ready to resign” rather than put forward the candidate of a pro-Iranian coalition for the post of prime minister, deepening the country’s political crisis.Barham Saleh’s announcement came as anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country’s south after torching several buildings overnight.In a letter to parliament, Saleh said he wished to guarantee the “independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity” of Iraq…



