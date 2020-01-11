Iranian President Hassan Rowhani vows to bring those behind plane’s downing to ‘justice’







Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has told his Ukrainian counterpart that those behind the downing of the Ukrainian airliner will be brought to justice, the Ukranian presidency said.Rowhani told Volodymyr Zelensky that “all the persons involved in this air disaster will be brought to justice”, it said.The Iranian head of state “fully recognises the tragedy that has occurred due to the mistakes of soldiers of this country” and apologised, it added.Zelensky asked Tehran to allow the bodies of the…







