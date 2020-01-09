Iran tensions: US House passes measure to limit Trump’s war powers

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.The Democratic-controlled House voted 224 to 194, almost exclusively along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress.Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the war powers resolution, while Trump’s fellow Republicans, who rarely vote against the…
