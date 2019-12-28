close
Iran says jailed Australian academic on hunger strike must serve time in prison

An Australian academic jailed in Iran for espionage must serve out her sentence, the foreign ministry in Tehran said Saturday, stressing it will not submit to “propaganda”.Kylie Moore-Gilbert reportedly began a hunger strike in Tehran’s Evin prison on Tuesday after losing an appeal against a 10-year jail sentence.Australia expressed “deep concern” over the matter, with Foreign Minister Marise Payne calling for her to be treated “fairly, humanely and in accordance with international norms”.In…



