Iran arrests 16 Malaysians after seizing ship ‘smuggling fuel’ in Strait of Hormuz

24 views
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship suspected of fuel smuggling and arrested 16 Malaysian crew members, state media reported on Monday.The website of IRIB state television said the guards confiscated 1.3 million litres of “smuggled fuel” from the unnamed vessel 15 nautical miles from Abu Musa island.“The ship’s 16 crew who are of Malaysian nationality were arrested,” the Guards’ naval commander for the region, Brigadier General Ali Ozmayi, was quoted as saying.Abu Musa is one of…



